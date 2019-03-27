Mudflows and floods in Iran leave 28 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mudflows and floods that occurred in various provinces of Iran caused the deaths of 28 people, Mehrdad Ali Bakhshi, acting director of the crisis management department of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, Trend reports.

According to him, 18 people died in the city of Shiraz in Fars Province, 1 person each in the provinces of Khuzestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, and Semnan, 5 people in Golestan Province, and 2 in Lorestan Province.

Bakhshi added that 9 people died during the first days of intense precipitation in the provinces of Mazandaran, Golestan and North Khorasan.

Heavy precipitations that have lasted for 10 days in Iran led to flooding, leaving some cities and villages underwater. The entire population of the cities of Gomishan and Siminshahr of Golestan Province was evacuated.

