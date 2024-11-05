Mukhtar Babayev: Our goal is to propose new approaches and innovative solutions on a global scale

+ ↺ − 16 px

“COP29 Action Agenda seeks to ensure that resources are more accessible to developing countries. Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency has put forward 14 key initiatives, aiming to propose new approaches and innovative solutions not only at the national level but also on a global scale,” said Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate, as he addressed the Global Summit of Religious Leaders in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Today’s summit is important in terms of bringing together religions and traditions seeking to achieve people’s living in harmony and contributing to the protection of our planet,” he mentioned.Minister Mukhtar Babayev quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying: “All the steps Azerbaijan has taken to achieve successful development and stability are underpinned by religious and national tolerance and multicultural values.”The minister underlined that anthropogenic influences, industrialization and rapid economic growth pose a serious threat to numerous countries by contributing to global temperature rise and related disasters.“We are witnessing how these threats becoming disasters for communities living in climate-sensitive regions,” Babayed noted.The minister highlighted the changing rainfall frequency and rising temperatures in the Congo Basin, which are causing significant damage to forests and rare ecosystems. He said that the devastating floods in Pakistan, which submerged one third of the country, as well as the threat of destruction faced by communities in small island developing states once again stress the urgency of the situation.Minister Mukhtar Babayev stressed the need for immediate and inclusive approaches, placing the challenges faced by these countries at the center of global efforts. The Minister called for a substantial increase in climate finance, commending the COP29 Presidency on supporting activities to address loss and damage.

News.Az