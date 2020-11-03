Yandex metrika counter

Multiculturalism is pride of Azerbaijan – top official (VIDEO)

Multiculturalism is what makes Azerbaijan proud, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted. 

"Many thanks to the Russian community of Azerbaijan and all other ethnic groups. You are worthy citizens of Azerbaijan. Multiculturalism is the pride of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev wrote.


