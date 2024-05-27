Multifaceted co-op with Azerbaijan sees significant consolidation in all spheres: Indian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

India-Azerbaijan multifaceted bilateral cooperation has registered significant consolidation in all spheres, said President Droupadi Murmu in her letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of India, as well as on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government, and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day,” President Murmu said.India and Azerbaijan share historical and cultural links, the president stressed. “Our multifaceted bilateral cooperation has registered significant consolidation in all spheres. I am confident that our engagement will expand to cover new areas of cooperation, demonstrating mutual respect for sensitivities and shared interests.”“I avail myself of this opportunity to convey to Your Excellency my sincere wishes for your good health and well-being, as well as for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” she added.

News.Az