Multiple car bombs detonate near Tehran government buildings

Multiple car bombs detonated near government buildings in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

Five bombs exploded simultaneously near government facilities, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Footage shows thick black smoke rising from a flaming car with blown-out windows in surrounding buildings.

The bombings come as Israeli forces launched intense strikes on Tehran and four other cities Sunday.

Israeli forces earlier struck Tehran's police headquarters, wounding staff.

Iran launched a new missile strike on Israel, prompting the Israeli military to order citizens into bunkers.

