Multiple countries urge citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions

The US, UK, and France, along with several other countries, issued urgent travel advisories on Sunday, urging their citizens to avoid or leave Lebanon immediately as tensions escalate.

This follows Israel's consideration of military action against the Lebanese Hezbollah group after a rocket strike in the Golan Heights, News.Az reports.The US Embassy in Lebanon advised citizens traveling to or from Lebanon to closely monitor their flight status due to potential sudden changes and to make alternate travel plans if necessary. It highlighted the "complex and rapidly changing" security environment and urged US citizens to reconsider travel to Lebanon. Additionally, US citizens are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for updates and emergency tracking.France condemned the attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, expressing condolences to the victims' families and solidarity with the injured. France also called for measures to prevent further military escalation and reiterated its advice for French nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon and Israel.The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advisory, urging British nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid all travel to Lebanon.The Norwegian Embassy in Beirut also issued a warning about the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.Germany updated its travel advisory, urging citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to the volatile security situation and increased military conflicts.The Netherlands advised its citizens to leave Lebanon urgently, citing high risk and limited embassy assistance in emergencies.Ireland urged its citizens to leave Lebanon or cancel travel plans, warning of quickly escalating tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border.Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom reiterated the necessity for Swedish citizens to leave Lebanon, emphasizing the clear call from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Belgium's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack in Majdal Shams and reminded citizens of its negative travel advisory for Lebanon, urging them to leave the country.The Danish Foreign Ministry emphasized the same, advising Danes to leave Lebanon while possible.Australia also reiterated its travel warning, advising citizens not to travel to Lebanon and to leave while commercial flights are still available, highlighting the potential closure of Beirut airport.

