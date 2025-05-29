Multiple people injured in shooting in Lakewood, Washington state

An image of Lakewood Police Department officers at the scene of a shooting that occurred at Harry Todd Park on the evening of May 28, 2025. (Photo: KOMO News)

Seven people were shot at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood, in the US State of Washington, on Wednesday evening, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The LPD confirmed that the shooting occurred sometime before 8 pm, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Lakewood police also confirmed the shooting incident occurred near American Lake Park, which is also in Lakewood. The LPD continued to note that five of the seven victims were found in the park, and two others walked to the hospital.

What led up to the shooting is currently unknown.

However, two of the seven shooting victims, who are males, were reported to be in critical condition, according to the LPD. At this time, nobody has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

News.Az