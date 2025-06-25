Yandex metrika counter

Multiple people shot near Hampton Beach in New Hampshire -VIDEO

Photo: WMUR

Police are investigating a shooting near Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, that left multiple people injured on Tuesday night.

A large police presence could be seen gathered inside a taped-off section of the north end of the strip, which was shut down to traffic while the investigation unfolded, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Evidence markers could be seen scattered across the area.

No additional information was immediately available.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

