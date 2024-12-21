Musk calls for German Chancellor Scholz’s resignation after deadly Christmas market attack

Emergency services arrive at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, December 20, 2024. Photo: Dörthe Hein, AP

US entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted to Friday’s deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, calling for the resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"[German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz should resign immediately. Incompetent fool," Musk wrote on X below a user’s post that discussed the German head of government’s statements in the wake of the terrorist attack, News.az reports.In response, Saxony-Anhalt Minister-President Reiner Haseloff announced that Scholz would visit Magdeburg on Saturday to assess the situation.At least two people were killed and 60 others injured after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market Friday in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.Saxony-Anhalt’s Premier Reiner Haseloff said an adult and a child were killed in the “attack.” He warned that the toll could rise, as several victims suffered severe injuries.According to regional broadcaster MDR, nearly 70 victims were hospitalized, including 15 with life-threatening injuries.The attack occurred at around 19.04 local time (1804GMT) in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city center. Videos on social media showed a dark car speeding into the crowd, sending people fleeing in panic and causing chaos at the festive gathering.

News.Az