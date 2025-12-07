Yandex metrika counter

Musk denies $800 billion SpaceX valuation reports

Musk denies $800 billion SpaceX valuation reports
Elon Musk on Saturday dismissed media reports that SpaceX is raising funds at an $800 billion valuation, calling them inaccurate, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"SpaceX has been cash flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors," Musk said in a post on X.


