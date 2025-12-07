Musk denies $800 billion SpaceX valuation reports
Source: Xinhua
Elon Musk on Saturday dismissed media reports that SpaceX is raising funds at an $800 billion valuation, calling them inaccurate, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"SpaceX has been cash flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors," Musk said in a post on X.