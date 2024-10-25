Musk has been in secret contact with Russia’s Putin since 2022, claims report

US tech billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly been in secret communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022, a report said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the discussions reportedly encompass personal matters, business interests, and geopolitical tensions, as confirmed by multiple current and former officials from the U.S., Europe, and Russia, News.Az reports.Notably, the report cites a request from Putin for Musk to refrain from activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese President Xi Jinping.This year, Musk has emerged as a key supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s election campaign and could potentially play a role in a future Trump administration if he is reelected. While the U.S. and its allies have sought to isolate Putin, Musk’s ongoing dialogue with the Russian leader may indicate a possible re-engagement, which aligns with Trump’s expressed interest in negotiating solutions to critical issues like the Ukraine war.The report also highlights potential national security concerns within the Biden administration, given Putin's status as a primary U.S. adversary. Additionally, Musk has established strong business connections with U.S. military and intelligence agencies, providing him with insight into some of the nation's most sensitive space programs.Musk’s contacts with the Kremlin appear to be closely guarded, with several White House officials indicating they were unaware of them. Musk did not respond to requests for comment regarding the report.

