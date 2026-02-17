Musk rolls out Grok 4.2 public beta for use

Yandex metrika counter

Tesla, SpaceX, and x.AI Corp. CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that the beta version of Grok 4.2, the company’s AI-powered chatbot, is now available for use.

Writing on X, the world's richest man noted that users must select Grok 4.2 specifically to activate it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Additionally, Musk urged the public to provide feedback. "Unlike prior versions of Grok, 4.2 is able to learn rapidly, so there will be improvements every week with release notes," he stressed.


