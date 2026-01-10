Musk's Grok criticized for generating sexualized images

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, European officials and tech advocates criticized Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, after its image creation feature was limited to paying subscribers, arguing that the change did not address concerns about sexualized deepfakes, News.Az reports, citing France24.

Grok has faced global backlash after it emerged the feature allowed users to sexualize images of women and children using simple text prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes."

