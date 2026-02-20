Musk's X files appeal against EU’s €120 million fine

X said it is challenging the Commission’s decision, accusing the EU of conducting an “incomplete and superficial investigation.” The company’s global government affairs team claimed the probe involved “grave procedural errors” and breaches of due process, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“This landmark case is the first judicial challenge to a DSA fine,” X said.

The penalty was issued in December by the European Commission, marking the first fine under the EU’s landmark Digital Services Act (DSA). The case triggered criticism in the United States, where some lawmakers and officials argue the law risks enabling censorship.

An EU spokesperson confirmed that the Commission is aware of the appeal and is prepared to defend its decision in court.

The Commission concluded last year that X violated the DSA’s transparency requirements. It also cited concerns over the platform’s design of its “blue checkmark” verification system and its alleged failure to provide adequate access to public data for researchers.

At the time, X owner Elon Musk criticized the EU, saying the bloc should be “abolished.”

The dispute also escalated diplomatically. Weeks later, the U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on five individuals, including former EU commissioner Thierry Breton, who had previously clashed with major technology companies over compliance with EU regulations.

X remains under scrutiny in Europe. Regulators are continuing a separate DSA investigation into how the platform handles illegal content and alleged information manipulation.

In January 2026, the EU launched another probe into X under the DSA, focusing on its AI chatbot Grok and the generation of sexualized deepfake images, following international backlash.