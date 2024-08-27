Musk urges Macron to clarify more details about Telegram CEO Durov’s arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has urged French President Emmanuel Macron to share more details about the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

“It would be helpful to the global public to understand more details about why he was arrested,” Musk wrote in a comment under Macron's post on the X social network, News.Az reports.“If he has committed such a serious crime as to be arrested, the French prosecutor should say what it is,” Musk previously stated.Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris on August 24, and his detention was subsequently extended to 96 hours. Macron stated that the arrest was not politically motivated and urged patience until the judges make their decision. He reassured that France remains committed to freedom of speech, communication, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

News.Az