Tesla set to gain as Canada eases Chinese EV tariffs

Tesla is poised to be one of the first automakers to benefit from Canada’s recent decision to slash tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), experts say.

Under the new deal, Canada will allow up to 49,000 vehicles annually from China at a 6.1% tariff, with the quota potentially rising to 70,000 in five years. Half of the quota is reserved for vehicles under 35,000 CAD ($25,189), while Tesla’s models typically cost more, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla already prepared for this shift in 2023 by equipping its Shanghai plant to produce Canada-specific Model Ys, boosting imports to Vancouver by 460% that year. Exports were halted in 2024 after Ottawa imposed 100% tariffs, forcing Tesla to ship from its U.S. and Berlin factories.

Now, Tesla could quickly resume shipments from China, alongside its Berlin-produced Model Ys. Analysts say the company’s existing Canadian network of 39 stores and its limited model range give it a competitive edge over Chinese rivals like BYD and Nio, which have little to no presence in Canada.

“The advantage for Tesla is its flexible production and simple lineup, which allows it to sell cars made in any country efficiently,” said Yale Zhang, managing director at AutoForesight.

The new quota also opens opportunities for Chinese automakers to test the Canadian market, particularly among entry-level EV buyers and Chinese Canadian communities. BYD already operates an electric bus assembly plant in Ontario, and Canada is exploring joint ventures to produce EVs locally with Chinese expertise.

