Muslims in Europe are constantly treated as "second-class" people - President of Italy's COREIS

There is no difference between being a fair and religious person and having European citizenship. Muslims are always treated with prejudice and as "second-class" people there, said President of La Comunità Religiosa Islamica Italiana (COREIS) Imam Yahya Pallavicini, during a panel discussion on Institutionalization of anti-Muslim legislation in Europe. Islamophobic rhetoric against the backdrop of radicalization, News.Az reports.

According to him, the population of Europe with Judeo-Christian roots, taking advantage of its power, is beginning to widely spread Islamophobic ideas: "They forget that monotheistic religions such as Judaism, Christianity, and Islam came to Europe from the East. I would like to note that it was Muslim scholars who first translated the books of Greek philosophers. There is no difference between being a fair and faithful person and having European citizenship. There, Muslims are constantly treated with prejudice and as "second-class" people. In order to establish a dialogue between Europe and the Islamic society, it is necessary for us to first inform Europeans about Islam itself. Finally, I would like to note that Azerbaijan is considered an example in the world as a country that does not treat people with double standards based on their religion."