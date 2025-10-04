Mutharika sworn in as Malawi president, vows to tackle corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malawian President Peter Mutharika issued a warning against corruption in his inaugural speech after being sworn in on Saturday in Blantyre, the country's second-largest city, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The time of "corruption and looting is over ... and this is my last warning," Mutharika said in his speech following his victory in the Sept. 16 presidential election.

He said he was returning with a new vision and a new agenda, and pledged to deliver the change Malawians had long desired.

"We are here to serve the will of the people with one vision, one dream, one country and one purpose: we all wanted change, we voted for change, we accepted change, and I promise you real change," Mutharika said.

Mutharika, of the Democratic Progressive Party, secured nearly 3.04 million votes in the 17-candidate race, while Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party garnered around 1.77 million, according to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The 85-year-old president, who previously served from 2014 to 2020, returned to office with former MEC chairperson Jane Ansah as his vice president.

News.Az