Mutually beneficial partnership has been established between Azerbaijan and NATO- Javier Colomina
We have built a mutually beneficial partnership with Azerbaijan, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs & Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia, Javier Colomina wrote on X. "Today marks 30 years since Azerbaijan became a NATO partner. Since then, we have built a mutually beneficial partnership through an active political dialogue & practical cooperation. Welcome particularly Azerbaijan's contributions to NATO missions, to energy security & on climate change", he noted.