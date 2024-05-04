Yandex metrika counter

Mutually beneficial partnership has been established between Azerbaijan and NATO- Javier Colomina

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Mutually beneficial partnership has been established between Azerbaijan and NATO- Javier Colomina

We have built a mutually beneficial partnership with Azerbaijan, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs & Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia, Javier Colomina wrote on X. "Today marks 30 years since Azerbaijan became a NATO partner. Since then, we have built a mutually beneficial partnership through an active political dialogue & practical cooperation. Welcome particularly Azerbaijan's contributions to NATO missions, to energy security & on climate change", he noted.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      