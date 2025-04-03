Myanmar earthquake death toll passes 3,000 as rescue efforts continue - UPDATED

Fatalities rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with 4,515 injured and 351 missing, Myanmar's Embassy in Japan said on Facebook, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At least 15 were killed, while 72 others remain missing in neighboring Thailand after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed due to the earthquake with the epicenter in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.

The massive earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 last Friday struck mostly the Southeast Asian nation's central region -- home to 28 million people -- toppling buildings, and leaving communities without food, water, and shelter.

***

The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, with 4,639 injured and 373 still missing, according to the State Administration Council information team on Wednesday.

Myo Nyunt, president of the Myanmar Red Cross Society, said that key challenges in the current rescue operations included disaster assessment and logistics coordination, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Due to safety concerns in the affected areas, rescue teams have faced significant difficulties in distributing supplies, with a particular shortage of heavy machinery, Myo Nyunt said.

***

Aid groups in the worst-hit areas of Myanmar said there was an urgent need for shelter, food and water after an earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people, but said the country's civil war could prevent help reaching those in need.

The death toll had reached 2,719 and is expected to rise to more than 3,000, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised address on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He said 4,521 people were injured, and 441 were missing.

***

The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056, with approximately 3,900 people injured and nearly 270 reported missing, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team on Monday.

International and domestic rescuers have been racing against time to save more lives in the quake-affected areas, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The first batch of disaster-relief material offered by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar on Monday.

***

The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand has surpassed 1,600, Myanmar’s military government has said on state television, as rescuers dig through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The statement from the military government confirmed 1,644 dead and more than 3,400 injured, with at least 139 people still missing after the magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

***

There are 2,376 people injured and 30 missing, the military said, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Back in Bangkok, Thai officials said they've seen signs of life for the 15 people still missing under the rubble at the Chatuhak high-rise collapse.

Workers plan to use heavy machinery to remove the collapsed building parts as soon as possible.

Authorities say they've also received 2,000 reports of high-rise buildings potentially affected by the quake - with engineers being sent out to inspect cracks today.