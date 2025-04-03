Myanmar earthquake death toll passes 3,000 as rescue efforts continue - UPDATED

Rescue teams are still working tirelessly to reach survivors after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar last Friday, leaving over 3,000 dead and hundreds more missing, according to media reports.
Fatalities rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with 4,515 injured and 351 missing, Myanmar's Embassy in Japan said on Facebook, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
At least 15 were killed, while 72 others remain missing in neighboring Thailand after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed due to the earthquake with the epicenter in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.
The massive earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 last Friday struck mostly the Southeast Asian nation's central region -- home to 28 million people -- toppling buildings, and leaving communities without food, water, and shelter.
***
The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, with 4,639 injured and 373 still missing, according to the State Administration Council information team on Wednesday.
Myo Nyunt, president of the Myanmar Red Cross Society, said that key challenges in the current rescue operations included disaster assessment and logistics coordination, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Due to safety concerns in the affected areas, rescue teams have faced significant difficulties in distributing supplies, with a particular shortage of heavy machinery, Myo Nyunt said.
***
Aid groups in the worst-hit areas of Myanmar said there was an urgent need for shelter, food and water after an earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people, but said the country's civil war could prevent help reaching those in need.
The death toll had reached 2,719 and is expected to rise to more than 3,000, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised address on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
He said 4,521 people were injured, and 441 were missing.
***
The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056, with approximately 3,900 people injured and nearly 270 reported missing, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team on Monday.
International and domestic rescuers have been racing against time to save more lives in the quake-affected areas, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The first batch of disaster-relief material offered by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar on Monday.
***
The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand has surpassed 1,600, Myanmar’s military government has said on state television, as rescuers dig through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors, News.az reports citing Reuters.
The statement from the military government confirmed 1,644 dead and more than 3,400 injured, with at least 139 people still missing after the magnitude 7.7 earthquake.
***
There are 2,376 people injured and 30 missing, the military said, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Back in Bangkok, Thai officials said they've seen signs of life for the 15 people still missing under the rubble at the Chatuhak high-rise collapse.
Workers plan to use heavy machinery to remove the collapsed building parts as soon as possible.
Authorities say they've also received 2,000 reports of high-rise buildings potentially affected by the quake - with engineers being sent out to inspect cracks today.
***
A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar on Friday, March 28, causing extensive damage across a wide swath of one of the world's poorest countries and prompting officials to warn that the initial death toll was updated to 694 dead, 1,670 injured, News.az reports citing Reuters.
***
A powerful earthquake has hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, destroying buildings, damaging infrastructure and killing more than 150 people.
At least 144 people were killed on Friday and 732 were injured in the country, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The quake also hit Thailand, where at least nine people were killed in the capital, Bangkok, according to local authorities.
Photos from Myanmar’s current capital, Naypyidaw, showed multiple buildings used to house civil servants destroyed by the quake and rescue crews pulling victims from the rubble.
Myanmar’s military government declared a state of emergency in six regions and states, including Naypyidaw and Mandalay.
Major General Zaw Min Tun, a government spokesperson, told MRTV that blood was in high demand in the hospitals in earthquake-hit areas, especially Mandalay, Sagaing and Naypyidaw.
In Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, located in the country’s Buddhist heartland, the earthquake reportedly brought down multiple buildings, including the Ma Soe Yane Monastery, one of the largest in the city, and damaged the former royal palace.
***
Some 144 people have died and 732 have so far been injured in Myanmar, following the earthquake that struck the centre of the country earlier, according to military leader Min Aung Hlaing.
He stated that the figures are expected to rise, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Breaking down the new numbers, the military leader said 96 have people have died in Nai Pyi Taw, 18 in Saigaing and 30 in Mandalay.
As for the injured, 132 of these were in Nay Pyi Taw and 300 were in Sagaing, with numbers still being assessed in other areas, he added.
In Thailand, three people have died following the collapse of a high-rise building. There's been no update to that figure.
***
At least 28 people were killed in Myanmar and three in Thailand, while 81 others were trapped after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok following a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Myanmar's Sagaing region on Friday.
The first jolt was followed by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Three people were killed and 81 others trapped in a high-rise building under construction in the Chatuchak district, Bangkok, The Nation daily reported.
Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, while visiting the building’s site, remarked that this earthquake is unprecedented in Bangkok within the last century, according to local media.
A monastery in Taungoo city in Myanmar also collapsed, killing five displaced children, reported Eleven Media Group.
At least 20 people were killed as the quake hit Shwe Pho Shing Mosque in the Mandalay Region during Friday prayers, reported Khit Thit media.
“It collapsed while we were worshipping. About three mosques collapsed. There are people trapped. At least 20 people have died now. The death toll could be higher. The Shwe Pho Shing Mosque has also collapsed,” a rescue worker said.
Rescue efforts for the people trapped are ongoing.
The historic Ava Bridge in Mandalay was also reported to have collapsed during the quake, while the historic Mandalay Palace was damaged.
***
At least 10 people were killed when a mosque collapsed in Mandalay after a strong earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, according to local media outlet Khit Thit, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.7, jolted 16 km NNW of Sagaing, Myanmar earlier in the day, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.01 degrees north latitude and 95.92 degrees east longitude.
The quake caused "considerable damage" to some buildings, including the walled fort of Mandalay Palace.
Multiple structures in Mandalay Region suffered collapses, while several roads linking Mandalay and Yangon were damaged or blocked, disrupting transportation.
Xinhua reporters in Yangon reported that the tremors were strongly felt in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw and the largest city of Yangon. Some schools and office buildings in Nay Pyi Taw were also reported to have crumbled.
The Myanmar Fire Service Department said that a rescue operation has been conducted in response to the earthquake.
Following the earthquake, Xinhua reporters in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Bangkok, capital of Thailand, and Hanoi, capital of Vietnam reported that strong tremors were felt in those areas as well.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced a state of emergency in Bangkok.
A 30-story building under construction collapsed in the Thai capital, resulting in one death and leaving 43 others missing.
In Vientiane, buildings above three stories experienced noticeable shaking, with residents in high-rise buildings feeling intense swaying indoors.
In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, residents living in high-rise buildings also experienced noticeable shaking while at home.
