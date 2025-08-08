Myanmar Junta signs $3m lobbying deal to rebuild U.S. ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar’s military-led government has signed a $3 million-per-year contract with Washington lobbying firm DCI Group to help repair relations with the United States, according to filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The deal, signed July 31 with Myanmar’s Ministry of Information, came the same day the junta announced a nominal handover to a civilian-led interim government ahead of planned elections. In practice, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing retains control as acting president and armed forces chief, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The FARA filing says DCI will promote cooperation on “trade, natural resources, and humanitarian relief.” Managing partners Justin Peterson and Brian McCabe—both veterans of the Trump administration—signed the agreement on August 1.

The move follows earlier lobbying efforts in 2021 that collapsed under U.S. sanctions. It’s unclear whether current sanctions will block payment under the new deal; neither the U.S. Treasury, State Department, nor DCI commented.

The agreement comes as Min Aung Hlaing courts closer ties with President Donald Trump’s administration, praising Trump’s “strong leadership” after the president threatened new tariffs on Myanmar exports. The general urged lower rates, the lifting of sanctions, and offered to send negotiators to Washington.

DCI Group has faced FBI scrutiny over alleged links to a hack-and-leak operation—allegations the firm denies. The company previously drew controversy for work with an earlier Myanmar junta in the 2000s.

Engaging Myanmar’s current rulers would mark a sharp break from U.S. policy, given sanctions and Washington’s designation of the military’s actions against the Rohingya as genocide. While the Trump administration recently lifted sanctions on some junta allies, officials insist there’s been no broader shift in policy.

News.Az