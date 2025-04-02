Myanmar military declares temporary ceasefire after earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar's ruling military has declared a temporary ceasefire against rebel groups across the country in the wake of last week's devastating earthquake, which claimed thousands of lives.

State-run media outlet MRTV reported that the army wouldn't undertake operations against armed opponents between April 2 and April 22, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement, the military said the decision was made "with the aim of speeding up relief and reconstruction efforts, and maintaining peace and stability."

The decision comes after other rebel groups, which had been fighting the military since it ousted the democratically-elected government in 2021, unilaterally announced their own ceasefires in recent days.

Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 2,886 people, state media said, with 4,639 others injured.

The military's call to lay down arms comes after days of pressure from international aid and humanitarian groups, which have said peace is critical to delivering aid to those in need.

Myanmar's military junta admitted to firing warning shots at a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy on Wednesday, saying the group hadn't told them they were operating in a combat zone.

In the days following the earthquake, as people searched for loved ones, the military was also accused of continuing air strikes in the country.

Locals have also accused the military of hampering aid efforts in the days following the disaster.

Despite the massive ongoing relief efforts, state media reported that junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was travelling to Thailand on Thursday for a meeting of South Asian leaders.

MRTV reported that he would brief leaders in Bangkok about recovery and rebuilding efforts after the earthquake.

News.Az