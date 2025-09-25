N. Korea presumed to hold up to 2,000 kg of highly enriched uranium, claims Seoul

North Korea is believed to possess as much as 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, reflecting its recent efforts to significantly expand its nuclear weapons program, South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Thursday.

The minister disclosed the assessment during a press conference, citing publicly released estimates by experts, highlighting the urgency of stopping North Korea's nuclear programs, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

"It is urgent to stop (it). Even at this very hour, uranium centrifuges at four locations (in North Korea) are running, probably accumulating nuclear materials," Chung said.

"Estimates (by experts) suggest North Korea possesses up to 2,000 kg of highly enriched uranium at 90 percent and higher," he said, adding that uranium between 10 to 12 kg is enough to produce one bomb.

Chung assessed that it is now impossible to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program through international sanctions, saying that the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks could instead serve as a "breakthrough" in stalled denuclearization efforts.

"It will be desirable for (North Korea-U.S. talks) to take place as soon as possible," the minister noted.

Their resumption, once realized, could also help reopen stalled inter-Korean ties, and the government will do its "utmost" to foster an environment for talks between Pyongyang and Washington, he said.

His remarks came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a recent speech to a key parliamentary meeting, reiterated the regime's interest in resuming talks with Washington, on condition that the long-standing call for denuclearization be dropped.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope to meet Kim this year, sparking speculation that the two leaders could hold a meeting during Trump's planned attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Kim, however, ruled out talks with Seoul and rejected the possibility of unifying the two Koreas.

Despite Pyongyang's resistance, the Lee Jae Myung administration remains committed to pursuing peace with North Korea through dialogue and exchanges.

In his address to the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week, Lee stressed that the era of hostility and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula should end, declaring that Seoul has no intention of engaging in hostile acts.

