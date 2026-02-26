N. Korea's Kim says ties with US hinge on Washington’s approach

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, made the remarks while delivering a work review report during sessions of the ruling party’s Ninth Congress, held from Feb. 19 to 25, News.Az reports, citing KCNA.

Kim stated that there is no reason his country cannot maintain relations with the U.S. if Washington abandons what he described as a hostile policy toward Pyongyang. However, he warned that if the United States continues its confrontational stance, the DPRK would respond accordingly.

In his report, Kim also criticized the expansion and strengthening of U.S.-led alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as related military activities.

He said such actions are creating a grave situation that poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula and the broader region.