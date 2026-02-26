Yandex metrika counter

N. Korea's Kim says ties with US hinge on Washington’s approach

  • World
  • Share
N. Korea's Kim says ties with US hinge on Washington’s approach
Source: KCNA

North Korea's top leader said the future of relations with the United States depends entirely on Washington’s approach.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, made the remarks while delivering a work review report during sessions of the ruling party’s Ninth Congress, held from Feb. 19 to 25, News.Az reports, citing KCNA.

Kim stated that there is no reason his country cannot maintain relations with the U.S. if Washington abandons what he described as a hostile policy toward Pyongyang. However, he warned that if the United States continues its confrontational stance, the DPRK would respond accordingly.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

In his report, Kim also criticized the expansion and strengthening of U.S.-led alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as related military activities.

He said such actions are creating a grave situation that poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula and the broader region.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      