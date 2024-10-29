N. Korean military officials, troops in Russia may be deployed to frontline, Seoul warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean lawmakers reported on Tuesday, after a briefing from the country’s spy agency, that some high-ranking North Korean military officials and troops sent to Russia for the war in Ukraine might be moved to the frontline.

The lawmakers did not give any timetable but the comments come as NATO confirmed Pyongyang's dispatch of troops to Russia , and said that military units had been deployed to Russia's Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The Russian military was teaching military terminology to the North Korean troops, Lee Seong-kweun, a member of a parliamentary intelligence committee, said during the briefing.North Korea was also ready to launch another military reconnaissance satellite with the help of technological support from Moscow, the lawmakers said, citing the South's National Intelligence Service.Pyongyang has vowed to launch more spy satellites though its last attempt failed earlier this year when it exploded minutes after lift-off.North Korea had also sent some 4,000 workers to Russia this year, according to the lawmakers attending the parliamentary intelligence committee hearing.Kim Ju Ae, the daughter of leader Kim Jong Un, had seen her status partially elevated and was being guided by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, the lawmakers said.Kim Jong Un was also ramping up security around him because of concern about the possibility of assassination, according to the lawmakers.

News.Az