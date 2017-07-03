Nagorno Karabakh conflict discussed in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria) was in Vienna today for a series of meetings related to developments in the South Caucasus, including on negotiation efforts related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, APA reports.

In all his meetings, Vigenin stressed the importance of continued efforts through agreed discussion formats, while noting the potential for parliamentary dialogue to contribute to political will.

“The conflicts in the region continue to have a high and intolerable human price. I intend to continue to discuss with my colleagues in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly how we can leverage our political influence to contribute to ongoing official efforts and provide momentum for comprehensive and sustainable peace,” said Special Representative Vigenin.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s most important annual meeting, gathering some 300 parliamentarians from across the OSCE region, begins later this week in Minsk.

While in Vienna Vigenin met with senior diplomatic representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan and the OSCE Austrian Chairmanship, as well as with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group tasked with finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the OSCE Secretariat.

News.Az

