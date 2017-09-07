Najmeddin Sadikov meets his Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sadikov stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security.

Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, First Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Thursday met with a delegation led by Army General Valery Gerasimov, First Deputy Defense Minister of Russia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.



Sadikov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is built on friendly relations and mutual trust, and these relations are constantly developing and have already reached the level of strategic partnership, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.



Referring to the military-political situation in the region, Sadikov stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. The chief of the Azerbaijani General Staff underscored the importance of resolving the conflict in line with the norms of international law.



Gerasimov, in turn, noted that Russia-Azerbaijan relations have historical roots, and Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Russia. He also emphasized the importance of organizing mutual meeting between military representatives at the highest level in terms of expanding bilateral relations as well as military and military-technical cooperation.



Then the sides discussed the current state of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, prospects of development of relations in the field of military education. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.



Army General Gerasimov expressed deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for the excellent hospitality and organization in Baku of his bilateral meeting with General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.



