Naked images remained in Epstein files despite outcry

Victims groups first spoke out about the issue at the weekend when the New York Times reported nearly 40 separate images had been published as part of the Epstein files on Friday.

On Tuesday, a New York judge said the Department of Justice (DoJ) had agreed to quickly fix the issue after victims called for the website to be shut down until names and images could be properly redacted.

The DoJ removed thousands of documents from its website, stating that the files had been uploaded due to "technical or human error". The department said it was continuing to examine new requests, as well as checking whether there were any other documents that might need further redaction.

BBC Verify found independently that a number of images of identifiable people were still online on Wednesday, despite the US government stating it was tackling the issue of incomplete redactions the previous day. We have approached the DoJ for comment and supplied the names of unredacted files.

"The damage done is irreparable," Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing the victims, said in a statement.

"I'm heartbroken for the girls whose information was released," Ashley Rubright, a survivor of Epstein's abuse, told the BBC. "That's such a huge violation of one of the most horrible moments of their lives."

Four of the images identified by BBC Verify showed partially clothed young females with their faces and bodies unredacted.

They were found during a general search of the millions of files released for evidence of Epstein's interactions with public figures.

Photos of other people appear to have been redacted in some documents but left unredacted elsewhere. One document contained two versions of the same picture, one showing the face covered with a black square and another that showed the face in full.

Another video also identified someone who was seen lifting up her shirt and showing her breast to the camera.

Department of Justice (DoJ) officials were tasked with redacting all sexually explicit photos or any information which could identify victims before the latest tranche of Epstein files was due to be published over the Christmas period.

Ahead of the deadline set by Congress, deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the files would not be published on time, citing the extra work needed to guard victims' identities. "We are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce making sure every victim - their name, their identity, their story, to the extent that it needs to be protected - is completely protected," he said at the time.

BBC Verify has separately found the identities of several people have been revealed in medical information and legal statements published in the files.

One name was shown in full in two videos showing foetal ultrasound scans. The time, date and what appears to be the location of the scans, as well as the gestational age of the foetus, were also clearly visible.

Another document contained a recording of Epstein being questioned in which a lawyer mentioned the name of at least one victim.

Lawyers for Epstein's victims have heavily criticised the DoJ for its failure to adequately protect hundreds of women identified in the files.

"We are getting constant calls from victims because their names – despite them never coming forward, being completely unknown to the public – have all just been released for public consumption," Brad Edwards, one of the attorneys, said on Sunday.

"It's literally thousands of mistakes."