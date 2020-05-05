NAM videoconference indicates Azerbaijan’s authority on int’l arena – parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The videoconference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an indicator of the authority of Azerbaijan on the international arena, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.

She noted that solidarity and cooperation between countries and international organizations in the face of pandemic is very important.

“Cooperation and solidarity are very important for stopping the spread of this global calamity. Azerbaijan creates a bridge for cooperation in this direction with its initiatives,” the speaker said.

She added that Azerbaijan is very successful in chairing the NAM, which is the second largest international institution after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement on the “We are together against COVID-19” theme was held via videoconference on May 4.

The support of the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by the heads of state and government of more than 40 member states, as well as the leaders of affluent international organizations, and their participation in the summit, once again show the high authority of Azerbaijan and its leader in the international arena, said the speaker.

News.Az