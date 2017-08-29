"Napoli" presents its new uniform in Baku - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian "Napoli" club has shared a photo from Baku in its official instagram, Oxu.Az reports with reference to Haqqin.Az.

"Our new jersey and amazing "Flame Towers" in Baku, Azerbaijan. By the way, did you know that Baku and Naples are twin towns?" is written under the photo.

"Napoli", like "Karabakh", will play in the group tournament of the Champions League, where the Neapolitans also made their way through qualifications. The team twice became the champion of Italy (the second title was won, when Diego Maradona played for Napoli) and the winner of UEFA Cup.

