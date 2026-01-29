Nasdaq profit jumps as trading frenzy boosts earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nasdaq closed the year with stronger momentum as surging trading activity helped drive a sharp rise in quarterly profit, signaling how sustained market volatility continues to benefit major exchange operators.

The U.S.-based exchange group reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter, fueled by increased equity and options trading volumes. Ongoing fluctuations in global markets encouraged more frequent buying and selling, creating favorable conditions for platforms that earn revenue from transaction activity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

For the three months ending December 31, Nasdaq posted an adjusted profit of $554 million, equivalent to 96 cents per share. That marks a notable rise from $438 million, or 76 cents per share, recorded during the same period a year earlier.

Market analysts point to prolonged uncertainty in interest rate expectations, geopolitical developments, and shifting investor sentiment as key drivers behind heavier trading flows in recent months. These conditions have encouraged both institutional and retail investors to reposition portfolios more often, boosting transaction-based income for exchange operators.

Nasdaq’s performance reflects a broader trend across global financial markets, where volatility, often seen as a challenge for investors, can translate into opportunity for trading platforms. Higher volumes typically lead to stronger revenue from trading fees, data services, and market infrastructure operations.

The results reinforce Nasdaq’s position as one of the major beneficiaries of active market participation, particularly in derivatives and technology-focused equities, segments where the exchange maintains a strong presence.

As financial markets move into the new year, investors will be watching whether trading momentum remains elevated or begins to cool if volatility eases. For now, Nasdaq’s latest earnings underline how uncertainty in the markets has turned into profit growth for the exchange operator.

News.Az