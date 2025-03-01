Natalia Eremina: The U.S.-Russia dialogue will be long-term and go beyond a ceasefire

On February 27, Russian and U.S. representatives held a second round of negotiations in Istanbul , lasting 6.5 hours. The discussions took place at the residence of the U.S. Consul General in the Arnavutköy district, focusing primarily on the potential resumption of diplomatic missions in both countries.

Russian political analyst Natalia Eremina, speaking to News.Az, highlighted that the negotiations are centered on re-establishing diplomatic dialogue rather than directly addressing the Ukraine crisis.

"The primary objective at this stage is to restore contact. The broader issues related to the Ukraine conflict are not the focus of these discussions," Eremina stated.

She emphasized that the talks serve as an initial step in fostering communication between Moscow and Washington. "The goal is to establish a dialogue that can eventually yield tangible results. For now, the parties are engaging in a process of aligning general objectives, which in itself is a constructive form of dialogue," she added.

According to Eremina, Ukraine’s position will inevitably factor into future discussions as the negotiations evolve. "A shared framework must be developed between the U.S. and Russia before concrete proposals can be put forward."

She underscored that the crisis extends beyond Ukraine and Russia, affecting regional, Eurasian, and broader global security dynamics. "This dialogue is not a short-term engagement. It will continue for an extended period and will encompass more than just a potential ceasefire."

Looking ahead, Eremina suggested that the talks mark the beginning of a prolonged diplomatic process. "This is a long-term strategic endeavor that will span months. The fact that such discussions are taking place regularly is in itself a positive development—it fosters communication, cooperation, and ultimately, trust."

The mere continuity of these meetings, she concluded, is a step in the right direction.

