Russia-US talks in Istanbul end after 6.5 hours - UPDATED

The talks between the Russian and US delegations on embassy work issues have ended in Istanbul after six and a half hours.

Russia-US talks on embassy issues are being held in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The talks have been going on in Istanbul for over two hours, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The meeting is taking place at the US consul general’s residence.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the talks involve "diplomats and high-level experts."

No duration was announced for the meeting, which is being held behind closed doors. Journalists from various countries, who have gathered near the residence, are waiting for the talks to conclude.

