Russia-US talks in Istanbul end after 6.5 hours - UPDATED
The talks between the Russian and US delegations on embassy work issues have ended in Istanbul after six and a half hours.
The talks ended without comments for the press, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the talks involve "diplomats and high-level experts."
News.Az