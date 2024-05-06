National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth anniversary marked in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris recently hosted an event to mark the anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth. The event was organized by the France-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association (ADFA) with support from the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. It attracted representatives from the arts, the local community, and the Azerbaijani diaspora, News.Az reports.

In her address, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva outlined the significant contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Azerbaijan's journey toward independence and subsequent development. She noted his visionary policies in fostering the political, economic, military, and social progress of the nation, both during the Soviet era and after Azerbaijan gained independence.The event featured a concert dedicated to the memory of the National Leader. Performances included those by Agarahim Guliyev, a young flutist and graduate of the French "Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred Cortot," and Eldeniz Alekbarzade, a young pianist. They played a selection of pieces by European and Azerbaijani composers, including Felix Mendelssohn, Gabriel Fauré, Robert Schumann, Gara Garayev, and Fikret Amirov. The concert was a fitting tribute to the cultural legacy that Heydar Aliyev helped to cultivate in Azerbaijan.As part of the event, an exhibition titled "Breath of Spring" was showcased, featuring works by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Esmer Narimanbeyova.

