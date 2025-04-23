National Leader of Turkmenistan arrives in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 23, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Uzbekistan for an official visit.

The high guest was met by the Head of our state at the international airport of Samarkand, solemnly decorated with the national flags of the two countries, News.Az reports citing Uzbek media.

According to the program of the stay, the two leaders are expected to hold a bilateral meeting and participate jointly in cultural events.

During the talks, issues of further strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership will be considered.

