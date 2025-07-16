National League wins 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Schwarber named MVP

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a historic and dramatic finish, the National League edged out the American League 4-3 in the first-ever swing-off tiebreaker in MLB All-Star Game history, held at Truist Park on Tuesday night.

The game, which ended 6-6 through nine innings, was forced into a new format designed to avoid lengthy extra innings: a home run swing-off, News.Az reports, citing The News York Times.

The spectacle saw sluggers from each league take three swings in a high-stakes power showdown. Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber led the charge for the NL with three clutch home runs, securing the win and earning All-Star Game MVP honors, the second Phillies player in history to claim the award, after Johnny Callison in 1964.

The National League burst out to a commanding 6-0 lead, fueled by homers from Pete Alonso and Corbin Carroll. But the American League mounted a fierce comeback, scoring six runs in the final three innings. Steven Kwan tied the game in the top of the ninth with an infield RBI single, setting the stage for the dramatic swing-off finale.

With the game tied after nine innings, the All-Star Game entered uncharted territory: a swing-off, introduced as part of the 2022 collective bargaining agreement. Each team selected three batters to take three swings. For the National League, Schwarber was joined by Alonso (Mets) and Kyle Stowers (Marlins). The American League countered with Brent Rooker (Athletics), Randy Arozarena (Mariners), and Jonathan Aranda (Rays).

Despite going hitless during the game, Schwarber delivered when it mattered most, blasting all three of his swing-off attempts into the seats, including one that traveled 461 feet, according to Statcast. His dominance in the swing-off earned him MVP despite no in-game hits, a rare and historic feat for a position player.

The NL’s three homers bested the AL’s two, delivering the league its 45th All-Star Game win and its second victory in the past three years, after a long stretch of AL dominance.

The game was also a showcase for high-velocity arms. According to MLB Research, pitchers combined for 53 pitches at 99 mph or faster, a new All-Star Game record in the pitch-tracking era, surpassing the previous record of 32.

While the game marked a celebration of youth, it also served as a potential farewell to a legend. Clayton Kershaw, making his 11th All-Star appearance, received a standing ovation and tribute from teammates and fans alike. Entering in the second inning, the future Hall-of-Famer’s presence was a poignant reminder of the game’s generational bridge.

Next year’s All-Star Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, offering Schwarber a shot at back-to-back MVPs in front of his home crowd.

As MLB experiments with new formats to keep fans engaged and games efficient, the swing-off format, reminiscent of soccer shootouts or NHL penalty rounds, may see further adoption, especially in exhibition settings.

Reactions to the swing-off were divided. Some fans praised its excitement and efficiency. Others lamented a move away from traditional baseball endings.

“It’s a travesty to the game,” one fan wrote. “A 100+ year-old game modified to save a few minutes?”

Others were more open: “It’s not the regular season — it’s an exhibition. This was exciting, and no one wants to see relievers overused or position players pitching.”

Regardless of opinion, it was a night of memorable moments, new history, and a resounding statement from the National League, punctuated by Kyle Schwarber’s explosive bat.

