NATO chief congratulates Zelensky on recent successes of Ukrainian army

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Stoltenberg on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Spoke with President Zelensky and praised the brave Ukrainian people & forces for the impressive progress in regaining their territory from Russian aggressors. Russia must stop the war it has started. NATO will sustain & step up support for Ukraine for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg noted.


