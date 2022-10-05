NATO chief congratulates Zelensky on recent successes of Ukrainian army

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Stoltenberg on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Spoke with President Zelensky and praised the brave Ukrainian people & forces for the impressive progress in regaining their territory from Russian aggressors. Russia must stop the war it has started. NATO will sustain & step up support for Ukraine for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg noted.

News.Az