Nato chief says alliance agrees Iran must not develop nuclear weapon

Source: Reuters

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte is speaking to reporters ahead of a summit in The Hague, News.az reports citing BBC.

"When it comes to Nato's stance on Iran's nuclear programme, allies have long agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon," he says.

"Allies have repeatedly urged Iran to meet its obligations under the non-proliferation treaty."

Turning to Russia's war in Ukraine, he adds that Iran is "heavily involved" there, saying Iran has delivered drones that Russia is using to kill Ukrainian civilians.


