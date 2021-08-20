Yandex metrika counter

NATO chief Stoltenberg thanks Azerbaijan for vital role in securing Kabul airport

  • Politics
  • Share
NATO chief Stoltenberg thanks Azerbaijan for vital role in securing Kabul airport

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked Azerbaijan for its vital role in securing the Kabul airport, according to the Alliance’s website.

“NATO has worked around the clock to maintain operations at Kabul international airport, allowing thousands of people to leave. Around 800 NATO civilian personnel have worked to keep the airport open. Providing air traffic control, fuel, and communications. I pay tribute to them as they work in very difficult circumstances,” Stoltenberg said during a press conference following the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

"I also thank the military forces of NATO Allies, in particular Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and our partner Azerbaijan, for their vital role in securing the airport,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      