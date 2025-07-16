NATO Chief warns Brazil, China, India of possible U.S. sanctions over Russia ties

NATO Chief warns Brazil, China, India of possible U.S. sanctions over Russia ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned Tuesday that countries such as Brazil, China, and India risk facing U.S. secondary sanctions if they continue trading with Russia amid its war in Ukraine.

Speaking in Washington after meeting President Donald Trump, Rutte said Trump threatened to impose “100% secondary tariffs” on nations maintaining economic ties with Moscow unless peace talks begin within 50 days, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way,” Rutte urged.

Rutte also confirmed Europe will fund weapons for Ukraine, including air defense, missiles, and ammunition. U.S. lawmakers stressed urgency, with Senator Jeanne Shaheen supporting the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill, which proposes a 500% tariff on goods from countries purchasing Russian oil and other products.

Senator Thom Tillis expressed concern that the 50-day window could allow Russia to strengthen its position.

The Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14 in Los Angeles, with winners chosen by Television Academy members.

News.Az