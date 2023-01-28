NATO condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

"NATO condemns yesterday’s attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, which left one embassy staff dead and two others injured. Acts of violence against diplomatic missions are unacceptable. Condolences to the family of the victims and to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Javier Colomina said.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured.

News.Az