NATO conducts teacher training program at Azerbaijan’s National Defense University

The third stage of the Teacher Improvement Training is under way under NATO’s Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) at the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, part of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University.

The training involves faculty from the university and its specialized institutions and focuses on the module “Lesson Planning and Curriculum Development,” the Defense Ministry said, according to News.Az.

The program aims to strengthen participants’ teaching skills and instructional methods, improving overall effectiveness and aligning military education with international standards.

The training will run until October 3.

