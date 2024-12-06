NATO conducts training course in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and NATO for 2024, the “Training and Exercise in NATO” course was conducted in Baku.

Photo: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

The training was conducted by the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry. The course, organized at the War Games Center of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, covered various topics related to the planning and conducting of NATO exercises at the operational and tactical level.At the end of the course, a briefing on completed tasks and objectives was presented.The speakers highlighted the importance of such courses in expanding Azerbaijan-NATO military cooperation. It was noted that the course's main objective is to familiarize participants with the process of planning and conducting NATO exercises at the operational and tactical level.At the end, the participants were awarded certificates.

