NATO FMs not discussed issue of security guarantee to Ukraine

Security guarantee to Ukraine has not been discussed at the meeting of the NATO Council of Foreign Ministers," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba at a press conference following a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels today, News.az reports.

He noted that the exact list of countries that Ukraine sees as a guarantor of security is not yet completed: "However, this issue was raised at bilateral meetings in Brussels. In these discussions, our partners get better information about what we want. We put forward our proposals, but they have not yet presented their approaches".

