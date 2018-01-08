NATO official comments on upcoming high-level meeting with Russia in Baku

NATO and Russia maintain open military-to-military lines of communication, which are intended to promote predictability and transparency in military activities, a NATO military official told APA.

The official was commenting on a meeting between General Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense, which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan’s capital this month.

In this context General Curtis Scaparrotti and General Valery Gerasimov had a telephone conversation on September 14, 2017, said the NATO military official.

“They spoke about the need for transparency in exercises. The conversation demonstrates a clear mutual interest to maintain the military lines of communication, in line with NATO's policy of transparency and ongoing dialogue at the political level of Russian leadership. Any future interaction will be announced in due course,” added the official.

General Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense will meet in Baku, Azerbaijan later in January, BuzzFeed News reported on Sunday.

In February 2017, Baku hosted a meeting between Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

