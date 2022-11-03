NATO official: "It is good news that Azerbaijan and Armenia are discussing border delimitation"

"It is good news that Azerbaijan and Armenia are discussing border delimitation," said Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs & Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia on Twitter, News.az reports.

He added that the region's security must be strengthened further.

Colomina noted that NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and welcomes EU efforts in that direction.





