NATO regularly practices combat scenarios with Russia during military exercises, Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Naval Collegium Nikolai Patrushev said, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

“NATO countries regularly conduct military exercises in the Baltic region, during which they practice scenarios for repelling an alleged Russian attack on the Baltic countries,” he said.According to him, such maneuvers of the North Atlantic Alliance as Steadfast Defender, which took place in the spring of 2024, can serve as an example.Earlier, Patrushev announced Russia’s plans to strengthen the fleet in response to the actions of the United States and Japan. He noted that Russia’s policy in the maritime sphere is aimed at continuing the development of the troops and basing system of the Pacific Fleet.

