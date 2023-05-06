NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Javier Colomin

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO supports the normalization of relations between our two partners- Armenia and Azerbaijan, Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Good to hear that tangible progress towards a durable peace agreement was made in Washington after 4 days of constructive engagement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Negotiations and dialogue are the only way. NATO supports the normalization of relations between our two partners- Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

News.Az