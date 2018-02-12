NATO training course is conducted in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2018, a training course on "Exercises Planning" began in Baku on February 12.

During the course, which is organized by the Mobile Training Team of Allied Joint Forces Command in Brunssum, participants will be given briefings on various topics.

Servicemen from different types of troops participate in the seminar to be held until December 16.

