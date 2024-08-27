NATO-Ukraine Council to convene on Aug 28 at Kyiv’s request

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jens Stoltenberg announced that he will hold a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on August 28 at Kyiv's request, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on August 28 at Kyiv’s request, a spokesperson for the Western military alliance said on August 27.“The meeting will be held at the ambassadorial level,” said the spokesperson, Farah Dakhlallah.“Ukrainian Defense e Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief Allies via video-link on the battlefield situation and priority capability needs,” she added.The NATO-Ukraine Council was established last year to enable closer coordination between the alliance and Kyiv.Ambassadors from NATO’s member countries and Ukrainian officials normally attend meetings of the council.“Tomorrow’s meeting comes after recent waves of heavy Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure,” Dakhlallah said in an emailed statement.“NATO Allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine’s air defense and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine’s defenses,” she added.

News.Az